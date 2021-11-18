Odor-Eaters Recall 2021: Foot Spray Recalled Due to a Possible Cancer Risk.

Odor-Eaters antifungal and foot odor-reducing sprays have been recalled by Blistex Inc., an Illinois-based footcare company, because they may provide a life-threatening cancer risk.

A total of 41 batches of two Odor-Eaters spray products are being recalled due to the presence of benzene, a known carcinogen.

According to the recall notice, benzene exposure via inhalation, oral ingestion, or skin contact can cause diseases such as leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as blood problems that can be life-threatening.

Internal testing revealed minor levels of benzene contamination in the recalled Odor-Eaters items. The company stated that no reports of adverse occurrences have been received as a result of the recall.

Aerosol cans contain the impacted Odor-Eaters sprays.

Odor-Eaters Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters Stink Stoppers Spray, which were marketed nationwide through various retailers and distributors, are included in the recall.

A complete list of affected UPC numbers, lot numbers, and expiration dates, as well as product photos, may be seen here. Consumers who purchased the recalled foot spray can get a refund by going to www.odoreatersrecall2021.com. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, call 1-855-544-4821 with any questions about the recall.

Those who have concerns with the spray products should consult their healthcare professional, according to Odor-Eaters.