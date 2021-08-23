NYC Public School Employees Are The First Large Group Of City Employees To Be Required To Vaccinate.

New York Municipal officials said on Monday that all public school employees will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by September 27, marking the first no-option vaccination mandate for a large group of city workers.

Teachers, principals, custodians, and all central office employees will be required to produce proof of receiving at least one dosage of the vaccination. Mayor Bill de Blasio, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, and Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi stated in their statement that this is a little shift from the city’s announcement last month, which gave employees the choice of getting tested instead of taking the vaccine.

De Blasio stated, “We want our schools to be incredibly secure.”

This new obligation comes only days after the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the hopes of increasing vaccination rates.

Approximately 148,000 public school personnel and contractors who operate in schools are now racing against the clock to get vaccinated in time for the city’s nearly 1 million public school kids to begin classes on September 13.

The city has yet to announce whether those who refuse immunization will face any penalties or exemptions.

According to the New York Times, de Blasio is still in talks with the United Federation of Teachers about how to deal with employees who refuse to follow the order.

At least 63 percent of school personnel have already received their vaccinations. According to the Associated Press, this figure does not include those who may have had their vaccinations outside of the city.

The school staff immunization mandate, Porter said Monday, is “another layer of protection for our kids.”

While residents of New York City await additional information about the vaccine mandate, the announcement may provide reassurance to worried parents who are afraid to bring their children back to school because the Delta variety is still circulating.

As COVID cases continue to rise, this latest development could mean the city faces increased demands.

This isn’t the first time New York has tightened COVID-19 restrictions. Since Aug. 16, evidence of vaccination is necessary to enter indoor public spaces such as restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters.