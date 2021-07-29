Nuclear tests conducted by France in Algeria in the 1960s continue to poison relations.

The legacy of France’s nuclear experiments in Algeria, which began more than 60 years ago, continues to poison relations between the North African country and its former colonial power.

The topic has resurfaced after French President Emmanuel Macron remarked on Tuesday in French Polynesia that Paris owed the South Pacific region a “debt” for atomic testing conducted there between 1966 and 1996.

The destruction caused by the mega-blasts to people and nature in former colonies is still a source of intense animosity, perceived as confirmation of colonial attitudes of discrimination and contempt for indigenous lives.

According to Abderahmane Toumi, the leader of the Algerian victims’ support group El Gheith El Kadem, “diseases associated to radiation are carried down as an inheritance, generation after generation.”

“The threat will endure as long as the region is polluted,” he added, citing serious health consequences ranging from birth deformities and cancers to miscarriages and sterility.

After the United States, the Soviet Union, and Britain, France conducted its first successful atomic bomb test deep in the Algerian Sahara in 1960, making it the world’s fourth nuclear power.

Today, as Algeria and France grapple with their tragic shared history, one of the most contentious issues is the identification and cleanup of radioactive sites.

Historian Benjamin Stora advised continuing cooperative research on “the locations of nuclear testing in Algeria and their consequences” in his seminal report on French colonial rule and the 1954-62 Algerian War.

In the 1960s, France had a policy of burying all radioactive waste from Algerian bomb testing in the desert dunes and refused to identify their locations for decades.

Tayeb Zitouni, Algeria’s former veterans affairs minister, has accused France of refusing to share topographical maps that would reveal “undiscovered burial locations of polluting, radioactive, or chemical waste.”

“The French side has taken no technical initiative to clean up the sites, and France has taken no humanitarian action to recompense the victims,” Zitouni said.

Algeria and France are now “dealing with the entire topic at the highest level of state,” according to the Ministry of the Armed Forces in Paris.

The ministry stated, “France has provided the Algerian authorities with the maps it has.”

Between 1960 and 1966, France conducted 17 atmospheric or subterranean nuclear tests in Reggane, about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of Algiers, and in mountain tunnels at a site known at the time as In Ekker.

Eleven of them took place following the Evian Accords, which were signed in 1962. Brief News from Washington Newsday.