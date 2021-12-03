Nuclear Talks With Iran Have Been Put On Hold Due To European “Concern.”

Iranian media said that talks in Vienna aimed at resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal will be suspended on Friday, as European diplomats expressed “disappointment and alarm” about Iran’s latest offers.

The discussions will “most likely” continue on Monday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency, although French President Emmanuel Macron warned that there could be a lengthier interruption in the talks, which only resumed on November 29 after a five-month hiatus.

Iran announced that it has submitted two draft ideas for the nuclear deal, which has been in shambles since the United States left in 2018.

“A meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be conducted on Friday following the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France, Russia, and Germany plus Germany) and the European Union,” Iran’s official news agency IRNA stated.

“Before their officials return to their capitals to evaluate the text offered by Iran, the European side requested this meeting,” the news agency reported.

After completely and carefully reviewing Iranian proposed amendments to the text agreed during the previous six rounds earlier this year, senior officials from the E3 group of Britain, France, and Germany expressed “disappointment and alarm.”

On a visit to the United Arab Emirates, which is immediately over the Gulf from Iran, French President Emmanuel Macron said it “should not be ruled out” that this round of talks “does not resume quickly.”

Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said on Thursday that the suggestions addressed two major flaws with the 2015 agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

“The first paper summarizes the Islamic republic’s position on sanctions relief, while the second document deals with Iran’s nuclear activities,” Bagheri said on state television.

“Now it’s up to the other side to evaluate these documents and prepare for conversations with Iran based on them.”

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the negotiations were moving well “although slowly on all tracks” during a phone call with EU senior diplomat Josep Borrell.

“We believe a good deal is achievable,” the minister stated, “but it will require a change of perspective by certain parties, who must abandon their threatening language in favor of texts based on cooperation, mutual respect, and results.”

Macron, though, said a bigger framework would help the talks on bringing Washington back into the deal, which will likely please his Gulf allies but anger Iran.

