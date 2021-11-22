Nubank, a Brazilian bank, shakes up the market with its IPO and funky beats.

Nubank, a new digital-only bank in Brazil, is shaking up the market — and now eying a $50 billion entry on Wall Street — with 48 million clients, pop singer Anitta on its board, and a viral video set to the sounds of Brazilian funk.

The Sao Paulo neobank, founded in 2013 by a multinational trio of fintech entrepreneurs, will list on the New York Stock Exchange on December 9, solidifying its spectacular climb.

Nubank hopes to raise $3 billion in its initial public offering, valuing the company at more than $50 billion, making it Latin America’s largest bank, surpassing traditional Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco.

It’s the innovative startup’s latest high-profile moment, following a $500 million investment from famed investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway in June.

Tencent of China and Airbnb backer Sequoia Capital are among investors in the company, which is presently valued at $30 billion, making it one of the largest neobanks in the world.

Nubank promises a radical break from Brazil’s traditional banks’ exorbitant fees and stodgy bureaucracy by offering free online accounts, credit cards for long-excluded lower-income consumers, and mobile banking.

Its creators, Brazilian consultant Cristina Junqueira, US software wiz Edward Wible, and Colombian investment banker David Velez, have had a huge success.

Velez, who is now the company’s CEO, was named to Forbes magazine’s list of billionaires this year, with a fortune of $5.2 billion, the majority of which he and his wife want to contribute.

Nubank’s next goal is to make a profit, and it already has operations in Mexico and Colombia. Last year, the company lost $171.5 million in net income, and in the first three quarters of this year, it lost $99.1 million.

Nubank, like fellow digital innovators Banco Inter, Neon, and C6 Bank, is targeting a youthful, dynamic market niche that traditional banks have mostly ignored.

“They’ve given middle- and lower-middle-class consumers more options, as well as an economically viable youthful demographic,” said Thais Carnio, a banking expert at Mackenzie Presbyterian University in Sao Paulo.

This is shaking up a market controlled by five large banks: private Itau, Bradesco, and Santander Brasil, as well as state-owned Caixa Economica Federal and Banco do Brasil.

"Digital banks, specifically Nubank, have a better capacity to immediately integrate those who would otherwise be unbanked," said Getulio finance professor Rafael Schiozer.