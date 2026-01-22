NTSA’s New Rules Tighten the Process for Buying Repossessed Cars

In an effort to curb fraud in the vehicle repossession sector, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has introduced a set of stringent measures for transferring cars purchased through auctions, court orders, or bank repossession. The new rules aim to make the process safer for buyers but will likely slow down transactions as a result.

Mandatory Verifications and Waiting Period

The NTSA’s updated “Forced Transfer” protocol requires buyers to complete a series of verification steps before they can legally claim ownership of repossessed vehicles. The new system, rolled out on the eCitizen portal, mandates that the transaction is fully documented. Buyers must provide a range of documents, including the auctioneer’s license, the bank’s instruction letter, and a newspaper advertisement announcing the sale.

One of the key changes is the requirement for a “tape lift,” a chassis number verification process from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which is now a mandatory part of the procedure. This step is designed to ensure that vehicles are not stolen, adding an extra layer of security for buyers.

Additionally, a 7-day waiting period has been enforced before the transfer process can proceed. This waiting period, designed for process verification, will delay the booking of inspections, adding another step to the already complex buying process. The NTSA’s directive is clear: if the required paperwork isn’t flawless, the vehicle does not belong to the buyer.

For many, these changes represent a necessary step in preventing the legal and financial headaches that often follow the purchase of repossessed cars. Over the years, buyers have frequently found themselves embroiled in disputes with previous owners or banks due to improperly documented transactions. While the new measures may seem burdensome, they are intended to eliminate these risks and provide greater peace of mind to consumers.

The introduction of these rules marks a major shift in how repossessed vehicles are transferred in Kenya, with a clear message from the NTSA: the days of buying a car at auction and driving off without a care are over.