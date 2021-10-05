NSO Backs International Spyware Rules Despite Scandal

On Tuesday, the Israeli firm at the center of the Pegasus spying controversy said it would support international regulation to prevent authoritarian governments from abusing powerful spyware like its own.

The NSO Group expressed “strong support for the formation of an international legal framework” to oversee technology that allows for highly invasive surveillance on people’s mobile phones in a letter to the United Nations seen by AFP.

In July, NSO was embroiled in controversy after claims surfaced that its Pegasus software could be used to target tens of thousands of human rights activists, journalists, politicians, and corporate executives throughout the world.

Pegasus-infected smartphones function as pocket surveillance devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages, look at their images, monitor their location, and even turn on their camera without their knowledge.

In the letter, NSO stated that it takes the charges made by international media outlets “very seriously” and that it had initiated an investigation as soon as the issue broke in July.

Asher Levy, the company’s chairman, commented, “Any charge that Pegasus has been utilized by a State or State agency to target any journalist, human rights defender, or political leader in violation of their human rights is understandably very alarming.”

NSO has experienced a barrage of criticism over its software, but it argues that Pegasus is designed to assist governments in combating crime and terrorism, and that it has been used to do so numerous times.

“Without these instruments, how can governments identify paedophiles and prevent terrorist attacks? “There’s no way,” an AFP source close to the company said.

According to the source, the organization screens potential clients for ethical issues and has turned down contracts worth “hundreds of millions of dollars” from 55 different nations.

In the letter, Levy also stated that NSO has “before terminated customer relationships as a result of our human rights investigations.”

However, a second person close to the company acknowledged that NSO has limited capacity to ensure that the governments who have purchased its software do not utilize it for bad purposes.

“Sitting over a customer’s shoulder and seeing who they’re targeting is something we can’t do,” the person explained.

The company’s letter to the UN, dated September 30, was written in response to a call from UN human rights experts in August for a freeze on such digital surveillance technologies until regulations are in place.

