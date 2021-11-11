NSO, an Israeli spyware firm, has appointed a new CEO.

A source close to the company said Thursday that the chosen chief executive of Israeli tech firm NSO Group is departing just days after being announced, as Palestinian officials claimed its software hacked their phones.

Last week, Isaac Benbenisti was named to succeed Shalev Hulio, the company’s founder and CEO, who was set to become global president and vice chairman of the board.

The Pegasus software from NSO can turn on a phone’s camera or microphone and collect data from it.

After a list of around 50,000 prospective surveillance targets was leaked to the media in July, it became the center of a storm.

The reorganization at NSO comes after the US placed the corporation on a no-fly list on November 3 for allowing “foreign governments to undertake transnational repression.”

Export restrictions were imposed on NSO, as well as Candiru, an Israeli corporation, and companies in Singapore and Russia.

“Because of the problem with the US,” a person close to NSO told AFP on condition of anonymity, “Shalev decided that he will continue sit on the CEO’s chair.”

Although NSO claims that their Pegasus software aids in the battle against crime, investigators have discovered it on the phones of journalists and dissidents.

Pegasus was discovered on the phones of three of his coworkers, according to Ahmed al-Deek, a senior official in the Palestinian foreign ministry.

“Experts and specialized businesses have confirmed that Pegasus has been located on the phones of three foreign affairs ministry personnel,” he told AFP.

The Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs and expatriates “strongly condemns” the hacking of Palestinians’ phones, calling it a “crime for which someone must be held accountable.”

The claim follows a report released on Monday by a European rights group alleging that Pegasus was used to hack the phones of employees of Palestinian civil society organizations that Israel has designated as terrorist organizations.

The organizations dispute the accusation.

Benbenisti’s decision to leave, said Eitay Mack, a human rights lawyer who specializes in Israeli defense exports “The US Department of Commerce’s decision is creating ripples and seeping through, as evidenced by this.

“The main concern today is what will happen to the company’s international investors,” he said.

Israel has retaliated against the United States’ designation of NSO as a terrorist organization.

Only states can buy Pegasus, and sales must be approved by the defense minister.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told reporters on Saturday that NSO was a “private enterprise” that obeyed Israel’s defense export procedures.

“There isn’t another country in the world like it, in my opinion. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.