‘Nothing Is Possible Without Facts,’ says Ressa, a Nobel Laureate from the Philippines.

Maria Ressa, a veteran Philippine journalist, said on Friday that her Nobel Peace Prize triumph proves that “nothing is possible without facts,” referring to the intertwined nature of democracy and freedom of expression.

During a livestreamed interview with her news website Rappler, Ressa declared, “A society without facts implies a world without truth and trust.”

The prize “shocked” the outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, who said Rappler, the news organization she co-founded, “will just keep doing what we’re doing.”

After publishing reports critical of Duterte’s policies, especially his violent drug campaign, Ressa and Rappler have faced several criminal charges and investigations.

The former CNN correspondent is out on bail while appealing her conviction in a cyber libel case last year, for which she faces up to six years in prison.

Earlier this year, two other cyber libel cases were rejected.

“The Philippine government filed ten arrest warrants against me in less than two years — it was really gloomy at times,” Ressa added.

Despite this, she stood firm in her fight for freedom of expression and independent journalism.

Ressa grinned as she stated, “This is the ideal time to be a journalist.” “When it’s the most risky, that’s when it’s the most vital.” Ressa received the UN’s annual press freedom Award in April in recognition of her “unwavering fight for freedom of expression.”

Ressa stated, “We need to keep lighting the light.” “We need to keep conducting accountability journalism,” says the author.