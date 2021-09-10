Nostalgic music fans flock to the UK’s last cassette shop.

The last shop in Britain dedicated to selling cassettes is tucked away in a corner of the top floor of an indoor market in Manchester, northwest England.

In a modest shop unit smaller than one of the city’s tram carriages, Mars Tapes crams roughly 1,000 tapes, a Coca-Cola radio, boom boxes, vintage editions of the Walkman cassette player, and other tape-related accessories.

Classic tunes create a musical backdrop, transporting visitors back in time, while hits by stars such as Elvis Presley, Florence and the Machine, and Lewis Capaldi adorn the shelves.

According to co-founder Giorgio Carbone, the shop was founded in 2019 by a diverse collection of people united by a passion of music.

Borja Regueira, a 28-year-old Spanish sound engineer, and his fiancée Moira Lorenzo, 27, first proposed opening a cassette-only store.

Carbone, 30, an Italian, and Alex Tadros, a 28-year-old journalist and musician, backed the idea and linked the store with the group’s record label.

The business is capitalizing on a nostalgic cultural consumption trend fueled by the coronavirus outbreak.

To avoid boredom and find escapism during lockdowns, many have turned to reading books and viewing old films and television series.

Last year, sales of vinyl – the predecessor to the pocket-sized plastic cassettes in music distribution – soared to their highest level since the 1990s in the United Kingdom.

Modern singers including Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez have lately issued tapes, boosting cassette sales in the UK to over 157,000 in 2020, the highest since 2003.

Cassettes were first mass-manufactured in the 1960s, and by 1968, 86 different manufacturers had created and sold 2.4 million tape players worldwide.

However, with the boom of CD sales in the 1980s and 1990s, their heyday in the UK came to an end, leaving some music enthusiasts wishing for a bygone era.

Mark Williams, 38, a warehouse manager who explored Mars Tapes’ collection while wearing an analogue camera around his neck, claimed his interest stemmed from “nostalgia more than anything.”

“I grew up on cassette tapes as a child of the 1980s and 1990s. It’s substantial, something you can hold in your hands, not just data,” he told AFP.

However, the cassette boom isn’t limited to an older population looking to relive their childhood.

Younger listeners are also increasingly preferring to savor music than blindly skimming through online playlists and scrolling endlessly on social media.

“Having something physical appeals to people. It’s a way of appreciating the music more recently, especially with the coronavirus and lockdown,” added Carbone.

