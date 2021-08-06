Norwegian Cruise Line Posts Net Loss Ahead Of First Cruise To The United States In 500 Days

As it prepares to launch its first U.S. cruise sail in over a year, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) announced a net loss of $1.94 per share in its second-quarter earnings on Friday.

Despite a financial loss of $717.8 million, the American cruise line remains optimistic, citing “amazing strength” in its booking trends.

By the end of the third quarter, the cruise line expects to have 40 percent of its fleet operational, and 75 percent by the end of the year. According to CNBC, the corporation aims to reopen at full capacity on April 1, 2022.

In a press release, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings President and CEO Frank Del Rio said, “We are ready and delighted to welcome guests back on board.” “Our staff is working nonstop to carry out our plan to bring our entire fleet back online…to take advantage of this unprecedented pent-up demand.”

According to the company’s quarterly report, advance ticket sales totaled $1.4 billion, with around $800 million coming from future cruise credits.

The company’s sales fell to $4.4 million from $16.9 million in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced them to cancel all of their excursions for the quarter.

The Norwegian Encore will depart Seattle for Alaska on Saturday. The voyage is the company’s first in over 500 days to the United States.

All guests and team members must be completely immunized, according to the company’s health guidelines. Prior to embarkation, they will be required to take COVID-19 testing.

The firm said in its 2021 projection that it expects to incur a financial loss until it can resume regular voyages.

As of 12:54 p.m. EST on Friday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings was trading at $24.70, up 2.15 percent.