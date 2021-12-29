Northvolt is the first homegrown battery Gigafactory in Europe.

Northvolt, a Swedish battery business, announced on Wednesday that it has begun construction on its “gigafactory” in northern Sweden, the first of its kind on the continent.

The facility in Skelleftea, which aims to compete with US electric car giant Tesla and Asian lithium-ion battery producers, completed its first battery cell late Tuesday, according to Northvolt.

“The cell is the first to have been fully designed, developed, and built at a gigafactory by a native European battery company,” Northvolt said, adding that it “marks a new chapter in European industrial history.”

According to the company, once fully operational, the site would be able to generate enough batteries to power one million electric vehicles yearly, with an annual production capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh).

Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson said in a statement, “Today is a tremendous milestone for Northvolt that the team has worked very hard to achieve.”

“Of course, this is simply the first of many cells. We anticipate Northvolt Ett considerably growing its manufacturing capacity in the future years to help Europe make the shift to sustainable energy “he stated

Tesla is set to open its first factory in Europe in the near future, and Asian competitors have large operations in Poland and Hungary, but until today, no European company had maintained a significant facility.

Northvolt, one of Europe’s major battery aspirants, has already received orders worth $30 billion (26.5 billion euros) from European automobile titans such as BMW and Volkswagen in Germany, as well as Volvo in Sweden, with whom it aims to build a second European factory.

The new factory, dubbed “Northvolt Ett” (Northvolt One) in Swedish, already employs 500 people and will most likely employ 3,000 when it achieves full capacity.

The first commercial deliveries will take place in the first half of 2022.

Carlsson and Italian Paolo Cerruti, both former Tesla employees, created the Swedish startup in 2016, which has already raised several billion euros in finance.

Volkswagen, Goldman Sachs, BMW, Nordic funds, and, since 2020, Spotify founder Daniel Ek, a Swedish billionaire, are among its known shareholders.

Northvolt has benefited from European funds in addition to private funding as the region catches up on its electric vehicle production capability.

Faced with China’s dominance, Europe accounted for only 3% of global battery cell manufacturing in 2020, but it hopes to capture 25% of the market by the end of the decade, with multiple facility expansions scheduled.

