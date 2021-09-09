North Korea’s anniversary parade featured machines rather than missiles.

At a parade in Pyongyang early Thursday, North Korea displayed tractors and fire engines rather than the more usual tanks and missiles. It was the nuclear-armed nation’s third procession in less than a year.

Pyongyang has continued to pursue its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, both of which are sanctioned by the international community, during recent diplomatic engagements, and frequently holds military parades to show off its newest achievements.

Submarine-launched ballistic missiles moved past Kim Il Sung Square in front of a beaming Kim Jong Un at the most recent one in January, days before Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president, with the official KCNA news agency calling them as the “world’s most powerful weapon.”

According to KCNA, the “paramilitary and public security forces” event on Thursday was far less forceful, and included detachments from the railroads ministry, Air Koryo, and the Hungnam Fertilizer Complex.

Images from the pageant showed rifle-wielding students, employees wearing gas masks and orange safety suites, and mechanised paramilitary troops, with no one in the audience or participants wearing facemasks.

Small artillery pieces towed by tractors were the most powerful weapons on exhibit, according to KCNA, and were driven by cooperative agricultural workers “to pound the aggressors and their vassal troops with annihilating firepower in case of emergency.”

The last unit to enter the square was the public security forces’ fire brigade, rather than the enormous missiles – whether actual or models – that are usually the climax of a military display.

Leader Kim came before the ecstatic audience as fireworks went off at midnight, wearing a pale grey Western-style suit and matching tie, and “extended warm greetings to all the people of the country,” according to KCNA.

It didn’t say anything about him giving a speech.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation,” a South Korean defense ministry official told AFP. “More information necessitates additional investigation.”

Pyongyang has utilized parades in the past to communicate signals to audiences both at home and abroad, usually timed to coincide with anniversaries.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as the North is officially known, was founded 73 years ago on Thursday.

However, three military parades in the span of a year – one in January to commemorate the ruling Workers’ Party’s 75th anniversary and another in October to celebrate the party’s five-yearly conference – is exceptionally frequent.

Since 2017, it has not conducted a nuclear test or launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pyongyang, on the other hand, has sought to utilize.