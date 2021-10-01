North Korea launches an anti-aircraft missile before of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

North Korea has successfully launched a new anti-aircraft missile, according to state media, as the United Nations Security Council prepares to convene in reaction to the nuclear-armed country’s recent series of weapons tests.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, the anti-aircraft missile had a “amazing battle performance” and had twin rudder controls and other novel technology.

On Thursday, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published a photograph of the missile ascending at an angle into the sky from a launch truck.

It’s the latest in a string of tension-inducing moves by Pyongyang, which had been waiting for the US government to shift since January.

It launched a long-range cruise missile in September, and it tested a hypersonic gliding vehicle earlier this week, which the South Korean military claimed appeared to be in the early stages of development.

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called Washington’s repeated offers of talks without conditions a “petty deception,” accusing the Biden administration of carrying on its predecessors’ “hostile strategy.”

The South Korean defense ministry told AFP it was unable to confirm the new launch right away.

Anti-aircraft missiles are far smaller and harder to detect from afar than ballistic missiles, which the North is prohibited from manufacturing by UN Security Council resolutions.

Pyongyang is subject to a slew of international sanctions over its weapons programs, which have advanced quickly under Kim’s leadership, including missiles capable of reaching the whole US mainland and the country’s most powerful nuclear test to far.

The latest tests have aroused international outrage, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claiming that they have increased the risk of instability and insecurity.

The United States, Britain, and France convened a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea on Friday, which was initially scheduled for Thursday.

However, Russia and China requested more time to assess the situation, according to a diplomatic source.

Although Pyongyang has been under a self-imposed siege since early last year after closing its borders to defend itself against the coronavirus outbreak, Beijing remains Pyongyang’s most important friend and, in normal circumstances, its largest donor of commerce and aid.

The North has a long history of employing weapons tests to inflame tensions up order to advance its goals in a well calibrated procedure.

Kim’s latest steps were intended to “test the waters” with Washington and to establish a “threshold for.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.