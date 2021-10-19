North Korea launches a ballistic missile, according to Seoul.

South Korea’s military claimed North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, the latest in a series of tests, with analysts speculating that it could have been a submarine-launched weapon.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that a “unidentified ballistic missile” was fired from Sinpo into the sea east of the peninsula.

“South Korean and US intelligence are closely examining for new details,” the statement continued.

Sinpo is a significant naval shipyard where the missile was launched, and satellite images have previously indicated submarines at the base.

The North is believed to be working on a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and has already conducted an underwater launch, though analysts believe it was likely from a submerged platform rather than a submarine.

“There’s a good chance the North launched an SLBM,” said Shin Beom-chul of the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.

It comes after the nuclear-armed North tested a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched bomb, and what it claimed was a hypersonic warhead in recent weeks, causing international anxiety.

It also held a rare weapons demonstration, displaying the massive international ballistic missile (ICBM) that was unveiled at a military parade last year.

“The basic reason for Pyongyang’s provocation is that the United States has not changed its posture on talks,” Shin told AFP, adding, “Pyongyang is attempting to demonstrate that it can carry out a larger provocation.”

Leader Kim Jong Un, who has presided over rapid advancements in North Korean military capabilities despite international sanctions, blamed tensions on the US, dismissing Washington’s protestations that it has no hostile intentions.

On the peninsula, a regional arms race is brewing, with the South testing its first SLBM and unveiling a supersonic cruise missile last month, putting it among an elite group of states that have proved proven technology.

Following the launch on Tuesday, the South’s presidential office announced that the National Security Council will meet.

Two ballistic missiles were launched, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who described the launch as “extremely regretful.”

According to sources, Pyongyang’s newest move involved US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visiting Seoul for a three-way discussion with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts on North Korea Tuesday.

It came after a US envoy renewed his call for negotiations.

It came after a US envoy renewed his call for negotiations.

"We have no hostile intent toward the DPRK and we are not antagonistic to the DPRK."