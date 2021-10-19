North Korea is suspected of firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile, according to Seoul.

The South’s military claimed North Korea fired a suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, the nuclear-armed country’s newest weaponry advancement and one that could give it a second-strike capacity.

Both Koreas are building up their nuclear capabilities in what might turn into an arms race on the peninsula, and the US-North Korean conversation has come to a halt.

According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, a “short-range ballistic missile thought to be an SLBM” was fired from Sinpo into the sea east of the peninsula.

“South Korean and US intelligence are intensively assessing for additional detail,” the statement continued. Sinpo is a significant navy shipyard with satellite pictures previously revealing submarines at the complex.

The most important question will be whether it was launched from a functioning submarine, an underwater platform, or a barge.

A proven submarine-based missile capability would raise the North’s arsenal to new heights, permitting deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and providing a second-strike capability in the case of a military base attack.

North Korea is prohibited from producing nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles by UN Security Council resolutions, and as a result, it is subject to a variety of sanctions.

Pyongyang is known to be working on an SLBM and has conducted two previous underwater launches in 2016 and 2019, however the Pentagon and others believe those were likely from a submerged platform and the device was still in its early stages.

“The Kim (Jong Un) dictatorship is developing submarine-launched ballistic missiles because it wants a more survivable nuclear deterrent,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“North Korea’s SLBM is undoubtedly a long way from being operationally deployed with a nuclear warhead,” he said, “but Kim cannot afford to appear to be lagging behind in a regional arms competition.”

South Korea tested its first SLBM and showcased a supersonic cruise missile last month, joining an elite group of nations that have proved proven technology.

North Korea, which invaded its neighbor in 1950, has tested a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon, and what it claims is a hypersonic bomb in recent weeks, causing global worry.

It also held a rare weapons demonstration, displaying the massive international ballistic missile (ICBM) that was unveiled at a military parade last year.

Pyongyang claims it requires its weapons to defend itself against a hypothetical invasion by the United States.

