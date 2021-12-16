North Korea is attempting to conceal executions from the rest of the world, according to a rights group.

According to a Seoul-based research group, North Korea has moved to halt leaks to the outside world about its public executions in recent years, implying Pyongyang may be responding to international scrutiny of its human rights record.

The Transitional Justice Working Group analyzed satellite footage and gathered statements from witnesses to 23 public executions carried out during Kim Jong Un’s reign, which began a decade ago after his father’s death in December 2011.

The TJWG claimed in a report released Wednesday that North Korean escapees reported executions were carried out at tightly supervised facilities, with authorities keeping a watchful eye to ensure no information got out.

“North Korea appears to be purposefully targeting locations outside from the border area to carry out these assassinations in recent years,” claimed the NGO, which has a stated nonpartisan mission of documenting human rights abuses and seeking justice for victims.

“To prevent knowledge of public executions from seeping outside the country, tighter monitoring and control of the assembled crowd at these occasions is being implemented.”

“Our findings show that, in response to growing international scrutiny, the Kim (Jong Un) administration is paying more attention to human rights issues.”

Because North Korea restricts access to its people and documents, independently verifying escapee accounts is very impossible.

According to Ahyeong Park, the report’s primary author, the organization painstakingly analyzed accounts for consistency before selecting the most credible ones.

Pyongyang has long been accused of using state assassinations to terrorize its citizens, and Kim Jong Un’s senior advisors, like his powerful uncle Jang Song Thaek, have been murdered in the past.

North Korea claims to uphold human rights and dismisses claims of breaches as fabrications by defectors.

According to the TJWG study, seven of the public executions were for watching or disseminating South Korean movies, which are outlawed in Pyongyang.

North Korea’s near-total border closure during the Covid-19 outbreak, according to TJWG, has severely decreased information flowing out of the country, making it harder to document human rights violations at this time.

Human Rights Watch expressed similar concerns on Thursday, accusing Kim of “isolating the country more than ever” by deploying “unnecessary and severe measures.”