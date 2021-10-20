North Korea has carried out a test of a new’submarine-launched ballistic missile.’

North Korea successfully tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday, according to state media, as the nuclear-armed nation attempts to demonstrate its ever-expanding military capabilities.

Tuesday’s test, which took place near Sinpo, the site of a major naval dockyard, came as both Koreas ramp up their weapons technology in what might turn into a peninsula-wide arms race, and as the US-North Korean conversation grinds to a halt.

A proven submarine-based missile capability would raise the North’s arsenal to new heights, permitting deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and providing a second-strike capability in the case of a military base attack.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, the missile has “a lot of advanced control guiding technologies.”

However, it was launched from the same ship that the North used in its first SLBM test five years ago, implying that it has made only minor advancements in its launch capabilities.

The black and white missile emerged from calm waters, trailed by a cloud of fire and smoke, and a surfacing submarine, according to photos published in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

The launch was criticized by Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo, which all described it as a ballistic missile. Diplomats told AFP that the UN Security Council would convene an emergency closed-door discussion on North Korea later Wednesday.

It came after Pyongyang tested a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon, and a hypersonic warhead in recent weeks, causing international anxiety.

“In the last couple of months, we’ve witnessed five missile launches from North Korea,” said Soo Kim of the RAND Corporation.

“And each test revealed something ‘new’ about Pyongyang’s missile capability.” As a result, the government is expanding its arsenal of provocation instruments, which is bad news for the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

“Of course, Kim wants attention,” she told AFP.

Under Security Council resolutions, the North, which invaded its neighbor in 1950, is prohibited from producing nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles, and is subject to a variety of penalties as a result.

It claims it requires its arsenal to protect against a hypothetical invasion by the United States.

“Our offer remains to meet anywhere, anytime, without preconditions,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press briefing, citing the test as evidence of the “urgent” need for discussion with Pyongyang.

At the same time, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is pushing for a formal declaration that the Korean War is finished, after an armistice ended hostilities in 1953.