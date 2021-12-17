North Korea commemorates Kim Jong Il’s death on the tenth anniversary of his death.

Flags were flown at half-mast and three minutes of silence were observed in North Korea on the 10th anniversary of the death of Chairman Kim Jong Il.

Kim Jong Il controlled North Korea for 17 years before transferring the reins to his son, Kim Jong Un, in December 2011.

People in Pyongyang observed the day by bending their heads in silence in front of images of Kim Jong Il and his father, North Korean founder Kim Il Sung.

On a chilly day in the capital, people were also spotted bending before a mosaic mural depicting the two Kims and placing flowers at the base.

On Friday, editorials in North Korea’s tightly controlled state media praised Kim Jong Il’s “revolutionary leadership” while asking citizens to be loyal to his son.

“We must deepen our party and revolutionary loyalty with respected leader Kim Jong Un at the helm,” Rodong Sinmun, the governing Workers’ Party’s official newspaper, added.

It went on to say that people should follow Kim Jong Un’s “ideas and leadership.”

Since 1948, the Kim family has ruled the country in three generations.

Last year, the country blocked its borders to protect itself from the coronavirus, but the self-imposed blockade has cost the country’s economy hard, on top of international penalties over its weapons programs.

Kim Jong Un has acknowledged that there are difficulties and has cautioned citizens to prepare for the “worst-ever circumstance.”