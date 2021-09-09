North Korea celebrates its anniversary with a parade.

North Korea held a parade of “paramilitary and public security forces” in Pyongyang in the early hours of Thursday, according to official media, the country’s third in less than a year.

Pyongyang has continued to pursue its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, both of which are sanctioned by the international community, during recent diplomatic engagements, and frequently holds military parades to show off its newest achievements.

Submarine-launched ballistic missiles moved past Kim Il Sung Square in front of a beaming Kim Jong Un at the most recent one in January, days before Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president, with the official KCNA news agency calling them as the “world’s most powerful weapon.”

The event on Thursday, on the other hand, was far less forceful, with detachments from the railroads ministry, Air Koryo, and the Hungnam Fertilizer Complex, as well as no indication of any strategic military systems on exhibit.

As fireworks went off at midnight, Leader Kim emerged in front of the jubilant audience and “extended cordial greetings to all the people of the country,” according to KCNA. It didn’t say anything about him giving a speech.

The pageant included Red Guards and members of the ruling Workers’ Party, as well as parachutists, mechanized paramilitary units, and a flypast, according to the statement.

In the event of an emergency, cooperative farm workers would drive “tractors hauling artillery pieces to pound the aggressors and their vassal forces with annihilating firepower,” according to KCNA.

The last unit to enter the square was the public security forces’ fire brigade, rather than the enormous missiles – whether actual or models – that are usually the climax of a military display.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation,” a South Korean defense ministry official told AFP. “More information necessitates additional investigation.”

Pyongyang has utilized parades in the past to communicate signals to audiences both at home and abroad, usually timed to coincide with anniversaries.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as the North is officially known, was founded 73 years ago on Thursday.

However, three military parades in the span of a year – one in January to commemorate the ruling Workers’ Party’s 75th anniversary and another in October to celebrate the party’s five-yearly conference – is exceptionally frequent.

Since 2017, it has not conducted a nuclear test or launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pyongyang has instead sought to profit from parades without risking escalation, according to Hong Min, a senior scholar at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification.

“There’s no other way to demonstrate their strategic thinking. Brief News from Washington Newsday.