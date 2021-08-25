Nordstrom Outperforms Expectations While Remaining Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), a luxury department store operator, posted second-quarter sales that more than doubled year over year but were still below pre-pandemic levels on Tuesday.

In the midst of a retail boom, Nordstrom’s anniversary sale witnessed an increase in revenue, although revenue was down 6% on a two-year basis.

Revenue increased to $3.66 billion from $1.86 billion a year ago, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

Nordstrom’s quarterly performance were compared to rivals Macy’s (M) and Kohl’s (KSS) by investors (KSS). Nordstrom’s stock was trading at $34.82 in extended trading on Tuesday at 7:19 p.m. ET, down $2.90, or 7.91 percent.

The company earned $80 million in net income, or $0.49 per share, compared to a loss of $255 million, or $1.62 per share, a year ago.

Higher expense was attributed to growing freight and personnel costs by Nordstrom, who also acknowledged gains in customer interaction.

In a news release, President Pete Nordstrom remarked, “A compelling item assortment, combined with new and differentiated services and experiences, contributed to enhancing consumer engagement and improved financial performance during our Anniversary Sale.”

In July, consumer confidence increased to 129.1 from 128.9 in June, benefiting Nordstrom. This increase indicates solid economic growth, as people continue to show a desire to spend.

“With our expanding product offer, increasing customer engagement, and integrated digital and physical assets, we are well-positioned to capitalize on a significant opportunity to take market share and drive profitable growth as consumer spending recovers,” Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.