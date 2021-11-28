Non-profits Provide a Lifeline for Refugees in Greece’s Tough Job Market.

Asylum seeker Fazle Rabbi, bowed over a big workbench with a dozen classmates, is studying how to build a network wire in the hopes of improving his job prospects in Greece.

“I hope I’ll obtain (a job) as an IT technician if I receive high grades from this academy,” the 18-year-old Bangladeshi remarked, pliers in hand.

Rabbi is one of scores of people taking vocational and business classes at Odyssea, a non-profit that is one of Greece’s most prominent career advisors for refugees and other vulnerable people.

Another group is learning how to run wood-carving machinery software in an upper classroom.

Odyssea, which is based in the Rentis industrial region in Piraeus, has aided roughly 2,500 clients since 2016, either through courses or follow-up support, with another 3,000 candidates awaiting acceptance.

The nonprofit, named after Homer’s epic of struggle, was founded immediately after over a million Syrians, Afghans, Iraqis, and other people escaping conflict arrived in Europe. It assists job seekers prepare for the difficult challenge of obtaining work in post-crisis Greece.

Odyssea focuses on “those who believe they don’t have equal possibilities to socially integrate, who feel discriminated against,” according to Thodoris Kostoulas, the group’s mechanical engineer and program manager.

After a decade of turmoil, Greece’s unemployment rate is still nominally 13 percent, with 28 percent of those under the age of 25 unemployed.

While over 6,000 refugees in Greece have completed six-month integration courses monitored by the International Organization for Migration, tens of thousands more asylum seekers are not.

“It is not at all simple to integrate in Greece,” said Yannick Carlos Wafo, a 27-year-old asylum seeker from Cameroon who claims to have worked as an assistant naval mechanic at the Douala shipyard before arriving in Greece.

Wafo took an electrician training at Odyssea and now works as a plumber after being unable to join the IOM’s Helios support program due to his non-refugee status and criticizing Greek government integration promises as “fake.”

“Every employer knows there are some occupations that Greeks would not undertake (such as) construction… so they need to find alternatives, and we are one of the greatest options,” Kostoulas added.

Courses in line cooking and bartending are available in a professional kitchen, while other on-site equipment allows for training in 3D printing, wood carving, electrical repair, and plumbing.

Courses are updated every few months to keep up with changing work market demands.

Many of the candidates are looking for work in social media, information technology, and Greece’s thriving hospitality industry.

"More than 70% of our beneficiaries keep their jobs," the organization stated.