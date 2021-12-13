Nominations for the Troubled Globes include ‘Belfast’ and ‘Power Of The Dog.’

As the ailing awards aim to resolve a conflict over diversity and transparency, Kenneth Branagh’s childhood-inspired “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s grim Western “Power of the Dog” topped Monday’s Globes nominees.

Due to claims of racism, misogyny, bullying, and corruption, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes for the Globes, has come under scrutiny.

The Golden Globes awards celebration generally attracts Hollywood’s A-listers, but the celebs are set to skip the gala next month, and NBC has canceled its coverage.

“It’s not going to be the traditional celebration,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne told AFP at the nominations announcement in Beverly Hills. “But we always stated that no matter what, we would nominate and we would hand out the awards.”

“We’ve been giving out the award for a long time, and we just wanted to keep doing it the way we’ve always done it.”

With seven nominations each, “Belfast” and “Power of the Dog” led the nominations for the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

“Coda,” a deaf family drama, “Dune,” a science fiction epic, and Will Smith’s tennis biopic “King Richard,” about Venus and Serena Williams’ father, rounded out the best drama category, the Globes’ highest honor.

With five nominations, HBO’s drama “Succession” topped the Globes’ television category.

In Hollywood’s film award season, the Golden Globes have traditionally been second only to the Oscars, although their survival has been called into question.

In March, more than 100 Hollywood publicists wrote to the HFPA, urging that “discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety, and apparent financial corruption” be put to an end.

The group has pushed through reforms, including accepting the largest yearly intake of new members in the organization’s history earlier this year.

However, actors including Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have criticized the revisions, and Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA in protest.

Warner Bros., Netflix, and Amazon have all stated that they will not engage with the HFPA unless more significant reforms are implemented.

Snoop Dogg, the rapper, was a surprise visitor at the early morning announcement of the nominations at a Beverly Hills hotel on Monday, reading out various categories.