Nobel’s Industrial Legacy Is Still Resonating a Century Later.

Alfred Nobel’s final laboratory is still standing, just a short distance from a large explosives facility that his ideas and late-life business interests created.

Welcome to Karlskoga, a little town in central Sweden’s forests where the Nobel Peace Prize creator settled two years before his death in 1894.

Nobel was a pacifist and humanitarian who also invented modern explosives, and Karlskoga continues to serve as a living illustration of Nobel’s global military industrial legacy more than a century later.

Sweden’s defense sector today manufactures cutting-edge cannons, artillery rounds, bullets, and explosives here.

The site is three square kilometers (1.15 square miles) in size and is located in this 30,000-person town halfway between Stockholm and Oslo, Norway.

Since 1898, ‘Nobelkrut’ (NK) – or Nobel gunpowder in English – has been proudly produced here, with artillery test rounds ringing out as frequently as church bells throughout the day.

“NK01 was the name of the first gunpowder. Hakan Svensson, marketing director at the facility where his father and grandparents worked before him, remarked, “Now we’re at NK1420.”

In 1865, Nobel designed the blasting cap, which revolutionized high explosives. In 1867, he invented dynamite, and he labored until his death on the smokeless gunpowder that all of Europe’s armies desired.

He bought the Swedish company Bofors, which was already constructing cannons in Karlskoga, two years before his death in 1896 and the reading of his now-famous will that established the Nobel prizes.

After Nobel’s death, his assistant and executor of his testament, Ragnar Sohlman, took over the corporation, and it went on to become the beating heart of Sweden’s military-industrial complex in the twentieth century.

Bofors has since been broken up and sold off, although thousands of people remain employed at the Karlskoga plant.

The French group Eurenco, the European leader in the industry, now owns the gunpowder and explosives factory.

“We employ the same manufacturing technology as Alfred Nobel, but it’s more modern and safer,” said Anders Hultman, production manager.

“There used to be individuals who would sweep away the dust to avoid fires,” says the narrator. We now have automated ventilators, and tens of thousands of gallons of water can fall from the ceiling in a matter of seconds,” he said.

There isn’t a single enormous structure here, as one might expect at a contemporary plant.

Instead, there are 600 bunkers and small buildings for safety purposes, some as small as a single room that may hold two or three people.

