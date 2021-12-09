Nobel Peace Prize Winners Criticize the Persistent Threat to Press Freedom.

Despite the fact that its supporters have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, press freedom remains a “sword of Damocles,” as this year’s two laureates bemoaned on Thursday.

Dmitry Muratov of Russia, editor of the independent daily Novaya Gazeta, and Maria Ressa of the Philippines, co-founder of the news website Rappler, will receive their medal in Oslo on Friday for “their efforts to defend freedom of expression.”

When asked if the coveted prize had changed the situation in her nation, which ranks 138th in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom index, Ressa said, “So far, press freedom remains under attack.”

Jess Malabanan, a reporter for the Manila Standard, was shot in the head on Wednesday, and the 58-year-old journalist mentioned her compatriot and former colleague.

Malabanan, who was also a Reuters correspondent, had covered the sensitive topic of the Philippines’ drug war.

Ressa described it as “having a Damocles sword hanging over your head.”

“The rules are in place now in the Philippines,” she noted, “but you tell the toughest stories at your own peril.”

Ressa, whose website is critical of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, is currently facing seven lawsuits in her home country.

She needed to ask four judges for permission to travel and receive her Nobel in person because she was on parole pending an appeal after being convicted of slander last year.

Muratov, 60, sat beside her on Thursday and agreed with his fellow recipient’s sentiments.

When asked about the possibility of being labeled as such by the Kremlin because of the Nobel Peace Prize, he told reporters, “If we’re going to be foreign agents because of the Nobel Peace Prize, we won’t get offended, no.”

“But, to be honest, I don’t think we’ll get this label. However, there are certain more dangers that we must consider “Muratov continued.

The term “foreign agent” refers to people or organizations that get financing from outside and engage in any type of “political activity.”

Fines will be imposed if “foreign agent” organizations do not reveal their funding sources and do not designate their publications with the designation.

Novaya Gazeta is a rare independent newspaper in a predominantly state-controlled Russian media environment. It is well-known for its investigations of Chechnya’s corruption and human rights violations.