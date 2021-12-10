Nobel Laureate Ressa claims that social media companies are causing “toxic sludge.”

On Friday, Filipina writer Maria Ressa accepted the Nobel Peace Prize and delivered a scathing attack on US internet firms, accusing them of fueling a stream of “toxic sludge” on social media.

Ressa, the co-founder of news website Rappler, and her co-laureate Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, one of the few independent newspapers in a Russian media landscape mainly under state control, won this year’s prize at a ceremony at Oslo’s City Hall.

Due to the pandemic, Ressa, 58, spoke to a smaller audience and condemned “American online firms” like as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube without identifying them by name.

Their technology, she added, “has allowed a virus of lies to infect each of us, putting us against each other, bringing out our fears, rage, and hatred, and preparing the ground for the emergence of authoritarians and dictators over the world.”

“Our greatest need now is to turn that hate and violence, the toxic sludge coursing through our information ecology, which is prioritized by American internet firms who make more money by promoting that hate and igniting the worst in us,” she said.

Ressa emphasized the need of verifiable information at a time when the globe is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and countries such as France, the United States, the Philippines, and Hungary are preparing for elections.

These businesses “are biased against facts, and journalists are biased against them. They are deliberately separating and radicalizing us “she stated

Ressa, a strong critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug campaign, is facing seven criminal charges in her own country, which she claims could result in her being sentenced to 100 years in prison.

She had to petition to four courts for permission to go to Norway for Friday’s event because she is currently on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case.

During the Nobel ceremony, her co-laureate Muratov, 60, called for a minute of silence to honor all journalists killed in the line of duty.

He stated, “I want journalists to live to be elderly.”

Novaya Gazeta, which is known for its investigations exposing corruption and human rights violations in Chechnya, has lost six journalists since the 1990s, including renowned investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya, who was assassinated in 2006.

“Journalism in Russia is going through a terrible period,” Muratov said in his award speech, stressing that Russia’s government has lately labeled over 100 journalists, media outlets, human rights campaigners, and NGOs as “foreign agents.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.