‘No Time To Die’ wastes no time in becoming the highest-grossing film in the United States.

According to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations, “No Time to Die,” the latest edition in the James Bond film franchise, debuted at number one in North America’s box office on its opening weekend, grossing $55.5 million.

Ian Fleming’s espionage hero is forced out of retirement in the United Artists picture, the final to star Daniel Craig as 007, to face up against old rivals Blofeld, the criminal network SPECTRE, and Safin, played by Rami Malek.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which was in first position last week, was knocked down to second place with a haul of $31.7 million, giving it a total of $141 million in its first two weeks.

Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist with superpowers thanks to a symbiotic relationship with an alien named Venom. Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, has escaped prison after merging with another extraterrestrial, and Brock must stop him.

“The Addams Family 2” came in third place with $10.1 million in revenue. United Artists’ animated film takes the iconically eerie, quirky, enigmatic, and spooky family on a vacation.

Disney’s blockbuster “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” came in fourth place with $4.3 million.

Simu Liu, a Chinese-Canadian actor who plays a former assassin in the shadow of a wicked father, is Disney’s first Asian lead (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung).

“The Many Saints of Newark,” a Warner Bros. prequel to the cult television series “The Sopranos,” came in fifth place with $1.4 million in its second week.

The comic action film “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds, came next.

Finally, here are the top ten:

“Dear Evan Hansen” ($1 million) is at number seven.

“Lamb” is number eight (1 million)

“Candyman” ($710,000) is number nine.

“Jungle Cruise” ($215,000) is ranked 10th.