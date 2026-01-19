No More Queues: Kenya’s Digital Revolution in Driving Licence Renewals

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has officially shifted the entire driving licence renewal process online in Kenya. This move, part of a broader government initiative to digitize public services, promises to save motorists both time and frustration by eliminating the long queues that once plagued the process at NTSA offices.

The E-Citizen Advantage

Starting in 2026, Kenyan drivers can renew their licences seamlessly through the e-Citizen platform. This shift integrates multiple steps into one online portal, removing the need for physical visits to NTSA offices. Now, drivers can complete the entire process from the comfort of their homes or offices, with payment and documentation all handled electronically.

Renewal applicants simply need to log in to e-Citizen using their national ID and credentials. After that, they can select their renewal duration, either 1 or 3 years, and make the necessary payments through a variety of online methods, including M-Pesa and debit/credit cards. Once payment is completed, the renewal slip can be downloaded and printed immediately, serving as temporary proof of a valid driving licence.

Key Changes and Updates

The integration of biometric updates is another significant feature of the new process. In cases where drivers need to update their personal details—such as photos or fingerprints—appointments are booked through the platform at a Huduma Centre or NTSA service centre. However, most motorists will only need the printed renewal slip until their smart driving licence, embedded with biometric data and a microchip, is ready.

Common issues drivers may encounter include mismatches between their e-Citizen details and their KRA PIN or national ID information, which could cause delays or prevent successful application submission. Therefore, it is advisable to double-check that all details align to avoid unnecessary hold-ups. Additionally, it’s recommended to renew your licence before the expiry date to avoid fines and penalties.

This transition to a fully online system represents a significant leap forward in government service delivery, contributing to the ongoing modernization of Kenya’s public sector. By consolidating various services under the e-Citizen umbrella, the NTSA renewal process now offers faster, more efficient, and more accessible service to Kenyan motorists.