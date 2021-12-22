No country can boost its way out of a pandemic, according to WHO Director-General.

The World Health Organization’s chief cautioned on Wednesday that wealthier countries’ hurry to distribute additional Covid vaccine doses was exacerbating imbalance in access to vaccines, which was extending the pandemic.

The focus, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, must remain getting vaccines to vulnerable individuals everywhere, rather than administering additional doses to those who have previously been vaccinated.

He told reporters, “No country can boost its way out of the pandemic.”

The United Nations’ health agency has long highlighted the huge discrepancy in Covid vaccination access.

It claims that allowing Covid to proliferate unchecked in some areas greatly raises the risk of new, more deadly strains arising.

“Blanket booster programs are more likely to prolong the epidemic than to terminate it,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. “By diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, the virus will have more opportunities to spread and evolve.”

Tedros urged for a halt on booster doses to vaccinated, healthy people months ago, but it was ignored until at least 40% of people in all nations had received a first jab.

He noted on Wednesday that while enough vaccines were provided to people around the world this year to meet that goal, global supply disruptions meant that only half of the world’s countries had done so.

According to UN statistics, 67 percent of people in high-income nations have received at least one vaccination shot, whereas only 10% of people in low-income countries have.

“It’s tough to comprehend how, a year after the initial vaccines were provided, three out of four African health workers remain unvaccinated,” Tedros remarked.

His remarks came as the Omicron variant’s rapid spread around the globe since its discovery in South Africa last month dashed hopes that the pandemic’s darkest days were behind it.

According to the WHO, the new form is spreading at an unprecedented rate and has already been found in 106 countries.

Early evidence suggests HPV may be more effective in evading some vaccine safeguards, prompting a rush to provide boosters.

“The vaccines we have remain effective against both the Delta and Omicron strains,” Tedros said on Wednesday.

“It’s crucial to remember that unvaccinated people, not unboosted people, account for the great majority of hospitalizations and deaths,” he said.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) warned against blanket booster programs on Wednesday, saying that extra doses should be "targeted to the population groups at highest risk of serious disease and those required to safeguard the."