‘No Contract Has Been Signed Yet,’ Elon Musk tweets on the Hertz-Tesla deal.

On Monday night, Elon Musk resorted to Twitter to clarify and refute earlier rumors that Hertz had committed to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles, noting that “no contract has been signed yet.” Uber would also benefit since, as part of a prospective contract with Hertz, its drivers would have access to 50% of those vehicles.

Musk became the world’s wealthiest living person after the purchase was announced, with a net worth of about $300 billion dollars and a market capitalization of $1 trillion dollars. Initially, it was reported that Hertz would have 100,000 electric vehicles by 2022, and that certain Uber drivers would be able to rent half of them by 2023, with that number potentially increasing depending on success.

Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, is seen next to a Tesla Model 3 electric automobile in a Hertz garage in the company’s announcement. As governments around the world aim to alleviate the consequences of climate change, this declaration would also assist Hertz and Uber achieve their goal of reducing their respective carbon footprints.

“If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet,” Musk said in a tweet on Monday night in reaction to Tesla’s stock price climbing after hours. Because there is significantly more demand than supply, we will only sell automobiles to Hertz at the same profit margin as we do to customers. The Hertz agreement has no bearing on our economics.” This contradicts claims made by interim Hertz CEO Mark Fields, who told CNBC that Tesla and Hertz began discussing the agreement “several months ago.”

Musk, who owns 20% of Tesla stock, expressed surprise at how much the news of the deal influenced Tesla’s value. Neither Tesla nor Hertz have responded to Musk’s tweet’s ramifications.