Nissan’s profit forecast has been tripled as a result of strong quarterly results.

Nissan boosted its full-year net profit prediction on Tuesday after a strong quarterly performance helped it recover from the pandemic’s impact, saying it expects to weather challenges like as the global semiconductor shortage and rising raw material prices.

The company now expects a net profit of 180 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2022, up from a previous projection of 60 billion yen.

Nissan’s most recent annual net profit was in 2018-19.

Nissan made a 54.1 billion yen net profit in the three months to September, reversing a 44.4 billion yen net loss in the same period last year.

“Our strong earnings are the consequence of careful financial management, enhanced sales quality, and a relentless product offensive. This has aided us in overcoming many headwinds “In a statement, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida remarked.

In recent years, the company has experienced a number of challenges, including low demand during the Covid-19 lockdowns and the impact from the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn, who is now a fugitive in Lebanon.

The company lowered its full-year sales projection to 8.8 trillion yen from 9.75 trillion yen on Tuesday, owing in part to the impact of a global semiconductor shortage affecting automakers.

The mismatch between demand for and availability of chips, a vital component in modern autos, has been exacerbated by supply disruptions.

Because of the chip scarcity, Nissan plans to cut production by roughly 30% in October and November compared to its initial plan, according to public broadcaster NHK.