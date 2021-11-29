Nissan intends to sell 50 percent electric vehicles by 2030.

Nissan declared Monday that by 2030, it wants 50% of its global sales to be electric or hybrid vehicles, and it plans to invest billions of dollars in the effort.

As worry about climate change develops, other big global automakers are increasingly signaling a move toward electric and hybrid vehicles.

Nissan announced its new long-term plan, stating that it will introduce 23 new models by 2030, including 15 new electric vehicles.

Only over 10% of Nissan’s global sales were EVs or hybrids last year, and the company claims the new objective will help it achieve carbon neutrality across the product lifecycle by 2050.

Nissan has faced a slew of issues in recent years, ranging from lackluster demand prior to the pandemic to the consequences from former CEO Carlos Ghosn’s arrest and subsequent escape.

It has begun to claw back performance after falling behind rivals during the epidemic, increasing its full-year net profit prediction earlier this month despite the impact of a global chip shortage.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement that the long-term plan presented Monday will “turn Nissan into a sustainable corporation.”

It’s a trend that’s sweeping the auto industry, with Volvo committing to phase out traditional gasoline cars entirely by 2030 and Honda pledging to do the same by 2040.

Top-selling Toyota claims that by 2030, all of its vehicles sold in Europe would be electric or hybrid, with a target of 70% in North America and 100% in China by 2035.

Nissan announced that 20 new electric models will be released in the next five years, with the goal of electric cars accounting for 75 percent of sales in Europe by fiscal 2026.

The Japanese manufacturer said it will invest two trillion yen ($17.5 billion) in electrification over the next five years, with the goal of launching electric vehicles using its own batteries by 2028.

In response to concerns about climate change, electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming more popular, with the United Kingdom planning to phase out new diesel and gasoline car sales by 2030.

President Joe Biden of the United States said earlier this year that by 2030, half of all ears sold in the United States will be zero-emission.

EVs account for roughly 10% of European automobile sales at the moment, but only 2% in the United States.