Nishikori Makes It To His First ATP Semi-Final In Over Two Years

On Friday at the Citi Open, Japan’s Kei Nishikori defeated South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-5 to reach his first ATP semi-final in almost two years.

Nishikori had lost six straight tour-level quarter-finals, including one against Harris in Dubai in March, but this time he beat the 24-year-old, who overcame Rafael Nadal on Thursday.

“I’ve been playing well in every match, but tonight in particular, I performed extremely well,” Nishikori said.

“I’m hoping I can keep this feeling for a couple more weeks till the US Open. This gives me a lot of hope. I’m hoping to play two more matches.”

Nishikori, ranked 67th in the world, will face Mackenzie McDonald, ranked 107th, who defeated fellow American Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2 to advance to Sunday’s final on the Washington hardcourts.

Jenson Brooksby, a 20-year-old American wildcard, will face Jannik Sinner, a 19-year-old Italian, in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Nishikori, the 2015 Washington champion, arrived after losing in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics to top-ranked Novak Djokovic, and struggled with jet lag as the week progressed.

“Coming from Japan, I was exhausted. Nishikori admitted that it wasn’t easy. “However, after a couple of days of recovery, I was able to fight my way through the first couple of rounds.

“This week, I’ve done a good job of serving. My serve has a terrific rhythm to it, and that makes a big difference.”

The 31-year-old Japanese star, who finished second in the 2014 US Open, will now compete in his first semi-final since April 2019 in Barcelona.

Nishikori could make his first ATP final since winning his 12th career title in Brisbane in January 2019.

After a two-month sabbatical due to a foot injury, Harris defeated 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in his second comeback match.

In the first game, Harris double-faulted away a break, and Nishikori broke twice on his way to a 4-0 lead and the set after 45 minutes.

Harris survived match points with an ace and a service winner in the final set, but misfired on Nishikori’s third match point, allowing him to win.

“At the start, I was nearly too good,” Nishikori said. “After that, things got tight. Up and down for the second set. With good serve, I was able to save a lot of money. It could go any way, but I took some opportunities and was pleased with my performance in the previous game.”

McDonald, who is aiming for his first ATP final, reached his only previous semi-final at Delray Beach earlier this year.

Sinner defeated American Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the Washington semi-finals for the first time in 25 years. He has a chance to be the first Italian finalist. Brief News from Washington Newsday.