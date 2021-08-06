Nintendo Switch’s Lifetime Sales Exceed Those of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

While Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X remain infamously difficult to find nine months after their respective November 2020 launches, Nintendo is grabbing its moment as the industry’s not-so-dark horse. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the company’s flagship platform, the Nintendo Switch, has been flying off the shelves, putting it on track to become the most successful home console in the company’s lengthy history of hits and misses.

Nintendo has sold over 36 million Switch consoles in the last 18 months, putting it on track to surpass the original PlayStation and the Wii to become the third best-selling system of all time. As the accompanying chart demonstrates, Sony has dominated the gaming landscape for the last two and a half decades, with three of its PlayStation consoles sitting atop the gaming hall of fame.

Sony has sold over 155 million PS2 units since its launch, making it by far the most popular video gaming console for the living room. The PlayStation 2 was an instant hit upon its release in 2000 and remained so for an extended period of time. Despite the arrival of its replacement in 2006, the PS2 was manufactured until 2013 as a cheap entry-level console.