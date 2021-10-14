Nine restaurants have been awarded Michelin stars as part of the Michelin Moscow Guide’s launch.

The Michelin Guide, the French culinary bible, awarded nine Moscow restaurants its prized stars on Thursday, revealing its first list of recommended eateries in Russia’s burgeoning food scene.

Long seen as a gourmet wasteland, Russia’s restaurant sector has risen from its post-Soviet image for blandness in recent years, with restaurants in Moscow consistently making lists of the world’s best.

At a ceremony in Moscow, representatives from the Michelin guide, which is considered the international standard for restaurant rankings, unveiled the first Moscow edition of their distinctive red book.

In total, 69 restaurants were recommended.

Two restaurants received two stars: Twins Garden, managed by twin brothers Ivan and Sergei Berezutskiy, and Chef Artem Estafev’s Artest.

White Rabbit, whose chef Vladimir Mukhin was featured in an episode of the Netflix documentary series “Chef’s Table,” was one of seven restaurants given one rating.

None of them received three stars, the restaurant industry’s Holy Grail.

At the occasion, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted that the publication of the guide was a significant milestone in a difficult time for the restaurant business.

“In this time of epidemic, when restaurants are having a particularly terrible time,” he said, “it’s a big moral boost.”

According to Sobyanin, it also demonstrated that Russia had rediscovered a cuisine heritage that had been lost during the Soviet Union.

“Unfortunately, these traditions were lost during the Soviet time,” he remarked.

“I am pleased that Moscow’s restaurants have become a symbol of our wonderful city.”

Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin’s international director, said at a press conference that the guide utilized an international team of inspectors to compile its ranking and that “no compromise in our approach” was made.

He told AFP recently that since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia’s food landscape has been “reinventing” itself.

“The Russian culinary scene is undergoing a transformation. It is becoming increasingly dynamic “Poullennec stated the following.

He was taken aback by “the quality and abundance of produce” in Moscow restaurants, praising in especially the shellfish, such as crab and caviar, that are “exclusive” elsewhere but “affordable” in Russia.

Russia is the 35th country to receive a Michelin guide, with Moscow becoming the first city in the former Soviet Union to receive a star.

The eateries will be listed in print and on an app that will be available in 25 languages, including Russian.

In December, Michelin claimed that chefs in Moscow had distinguished themselves by emphasizing Russian ingredients, such as Far Eastern king crab.