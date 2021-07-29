Nikola Shows A Slide As Trevor Milton, The Company’s Founder, Is Charged With Three Counts Of Fraud

Nikola (NKLA) shares were down over 10% by mid-morning Thursday after founder Trevor Milton was accused by a grand jury on three counts of criminal fraud.

According to the indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday and acquired by CNBC, Milton, who resigned as CEO of the company in September 2020, was accused for allegedly lying about “virtually all elements of the business.”

According to the news site, he was accused with two counts of securities fraud and wire fraud for lying about Nikola’s products, technology, and future sales prospects.

“Milton’s scheme targeted individual, non-professional investors – so-called retail investors,” according to the indictment, “by making false and deceptive representations directly to the investing public through social media, television, newspaper, and podcast interviews.”

After a short-seller report from Hindenberg Research was released in September suggesting that Milton made fraudulent representations to investors in order to advance Nikola in the EV market, the DOJ launched an inquiry.

According to Business Insider, the allegation claims that Milton rolled one of their vehicles down a hill to make it look like it was being driven in a promotional film. Milton was also described as a “intricate fraud” in the study.

Nikola scoffed at the report’s assertions, calling them “false and slanderous.”

Milton resigned as CEO and chairman of the board of directors shortly after the report was issued.

According to the grand jury, Milton may be required to relinquish all property “traceable to the conduct of said offenses,” which according to Business Insider may include the more than $1 billion he made when Nikola completed its IPO through a SPAC merger in June 2020.

At the peak of the company’s worth, Milton owned nearly $8.5 billion in Nikola shares, making him the company’s largest stakeholder.

According to CNBC, prosecutors stated that Milton was “motivated to engage in the fraudulent plan in order to profit himself and boost his status as an entrepreneur.”

Nikola has abandoned its ambitions to deploy the Badger electric pickup truck after Milton left the firm, as General Motors pulled out of a commitment to construct the vehicle in November 2020.

Milton was also charged with sexually abusing two young women, both under the age of 15, in two different occasions. One claimed to be Aubrey Ferrin Smith, his cousin, while the other claimed to be an office assistant for a security firm he owned in Utah.

Washington Newsday Brief News, Nicholas.