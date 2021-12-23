Nikola Beats With Delivery Of First EV Truck – Nikola Beats With Delivery Of First EV Truck – Nikola Beats With Delivery Of First EV Truck – Nikola

Nikola (NKLA) saw its stock rise as much as 20% on Thursday after the company announced the delivery of its electric semi-truck.

On Wednesday, Nikola made the first customer delivery, stating on Twitter that the first delivery was “done” and that “more to come.”

Our first client delivery has been completed, with more to follow. #NikolaTreDelivery pic.twitter.com/Gp6qMo7UUc #NikolaTreDelivery pic.twitter.com/Gp6qMo7UUc #NikolaTreDe Nikola acknowledged that it has agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $125 million as a civil penalty in a settlement agreement where it was accused of deceiving and misleading investors regarding scientific breakthroughs in its products, technology, and commercial prospects.

Nikola’s founder and former CEO Trevor Milton had “embarked on a public relations campaign aimed at inflating and maintaining Nikola’s stock price” before the company had produced a single commercial product, giving investors the false impression that the truck maker had reached certain milestones, according to the SEC.

Milton stepped resigned as CEO in September 2020, after a short-seller report from Hindenberg Research labeled the company a “intricate scam,” prompting the SEC to launch an investigation.

Milton has pleaded not guilty to the Department of Justice’s fraud accusations, which were filed against him in July. The SEC, on the other hand, has held Nikola liable for the statements made by Milton, fining the business $125 million as a result.

Nikola said it “neither confirms nor disputes the SEC’s conclusions” and will pay the penalty in five installments over the next two years.

Nikola stock was trading at $10.97 at 12:57 p.m. ET on Thursday, up $1.57, or $16.70 percent.