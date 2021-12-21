Nikola, an electric truck manufacturer, will pay a $125 million fine for fraud.

Nikola, an electric truck manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that it will pay $125 million to settle a legal dispute with securities regulators over allegations that it made false promises and deceived investors.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the corporation misled investors “about its goods, technical breakthroughs, and commercial prospects.”

According to the SEC, the settlement followed legal action against firm founder and former CEO Trevor Milton, who attempted to artificially boost the company’s stock price.

“Nikola Corporation is accountable for Milton’s allegedly misleading claims as well as other alleged deceptions,” stated Gurbir S. Grewal, head of the SEC’s Enforcement Division.

According to the SEC, the company’s conduct included “misrepresenting or omitting key information” about refueling time, the status of its hydrogen station, and the cost and sources of electricity.

“This misbehavior — and the harm it caused retail investors — warrants the robust remedies provided by today’s settlement,” Grewal said.

The corporation, which made no admissions or denials, said it would pay the penalties in five semi-annual installments over two years, with the first due by the end of this year.

“We are glad to bring this chapter to a close as the company has finally addressed all government inquiries,” Nikola said in a statement, adding that the company is pursuing Milton for payment.

Milton was charged in July by US officials with “brazenly and frequently” making false promises about the company’s hydrogen and battery-electric vehicle prospects.

Milton, who is defending the charges, resigned from the company in September 2020 after the allegations of fraud were made public.

Nikola was founded in 2015, and the automaker became public in June 2020 after merging with a special-purpose acquisition firm, which is becoming increasingly common (SPAC).

As forging a collaboration with General Motors, the company gained traction, but the agreement was abruptly severed in late 2020 after the charges surfaced.

Nikola warned investors of the violation in its quarterly earnings report in November, setting aside $125 million.