Niko von Tippelskirch on his transition from Deutsche Bank to Bullfinch, a fintech startup.

Niko von Tippelskirch has spent more than two decades in the finance industry. He had many top-level management positions at high-profile companies like Deutsche Bank and DWS during this time.

Von Tippelskirch served as Group COO Europe at Deutsche Bank prior to his most recent role as a member of the DWS board of directors. The finance expert discusses his profession, climate responsibility, his recent transition to the fintech startup bullfinch, and more in this interview.

You spent nearly 20 years at Deutsche Bank and most recently served on the DWS board of directors for two and a half years. Why did you decide to join a financial company like bullfinch after such a lengthy and successful career working for established players? Niko von Tippelskirch: I’m Niko von Tippelskirch, and I’m To begin with, I enjoyed working at Deutsche Bank for 20 years since they constantly gave me the opportunity to advance topics. By introducing the most logical ideas, bringing individuals on board, and convincing the Management Board to pay for it, we were able to implement and develop a wide range of good themes.

That’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing in my professional life. Instead of waiting for someone to tell me “do this or do that,” I constantly asked myself, “Where can I bring value?” “How can I make myself useful?” says the narrator. Long before the financial crisis, I saw that Deutsche Bank’s previous large acquisitions in the late 1980s and 1990s were never truly integrated in the sense of a post-merger, and I viewed this as an opportunity to clean up Europe’s entire legal entity structure.

During the financial crisis, I did what competitors only did after the crisis: I leveraged cross-border mergers to turn European businesses into branches of Deutsche Bank AG. This allows for far more efficient capital management, cost reductions, and increased efficiencies.

When I left Deutsche Bank, I was seeking for a job that would allow me to make a difference and establish something useful. Many cost-cutting programs and regulatory challenges affecting the entire banking industry have been the dominant focus in big banks in recent years. This prompted me to consider being an entrepreneur, so I took a look about.

I stumbled upon bullfinch during this process. Following that, I had some really constructive discussions with the board of directors, supervisory board, and investors, and I observed a very high level.