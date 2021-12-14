Nike acquires a virtual sneaker company as the metaverse’s popularity grows.

Why buy a new pair of sneakers when you can get a new pair of virtual sneakers instead?

Nike became the latest brand to jump on the virtual goods bandwagon, announcing the purchase of RTFKT, a startup that creates digital sneakers, on Monday.

RTFKT (pronounced “artifact”) sells non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are virtual assets that are verified using the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies.

“This acquisition is another another step forward in Nike’s digital transformation, allowing us to serve athletes and artists at the crossroads of sport, creativity, gaming, and culture,” stated Nike CEO John Donahoe.

Nike stated that the terms of the deal would not be revealed.

However, the purchase demonstrates a growing interest in NFTs among huge businesses. In May, a replica of a Gucci handbag was offered online for more than the actual thing.

The frenzy over virtual products is fueled by wild expectations that the “metaverse” — a virtual reality version of the internet — would one day supplant the current internet.

One industry that could be changed is retail, with customers wearing virtual reality goggles to study 3D reproductions of genuine clothes.

Nike has already launched “Nikeland,” a virtual showroom on the Roblox gaming platform where users can adorn their avatars in Nike apparel.

RTFKT, which was founded last year, saw a parallel between sneakers and NFTs: both are highly sought after collection products.

RTFKT allegedly sold 600 pairs of physical sneakers for $3.1 million in March, however the objects touted as having “true” worth were the NFT copies of the sneakers that came with each pair.

RTFKT co-founder Benoit Pagotto said in a statement provided by Nike, “We’re eager to build our brand, which was fully created in the metaverse.”

Over the last year, NFTs have sparked a lot of buzz, with proponents expecting that they would become a common form of ownership.

Skeptics argue that the notion has been exaggerated, with some NFTs selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars or even millions of dollars.