Nigerian youths are planning commemorative protests a year after a bloody crackdown.

Activists say they would hold commemorations in numerous Nigerian cities on Wednesday, one year after security forces ruthlessly quashed protesters despite government warnings.

Messages encouraging young people to gather in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt to “honor the memories of the victims” have been shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

After security forces opened fire on thousands of nonviolent protestors gathered at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on October 20, 2020, youth-led demonstrations against police brutality in Africa’s most populous country came to a halt.

The crackdown was live-streamed on social media, and Amnesty International has since confirmed the deaths of at least ten people.

The Nigerian army denied firing live shots, claiming that only blanks were used to disperse a gathering that had broken a curfew.

Since then, a protest movement has sprouted up around the hashtag #EndSARS on social media.

It began as a campaign to shutter the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), but quickly grew into broader anti-government protests.

Falz, a singer with over eight million Instagram followers, is among those who have shared information about a planned gathering in Lagos.

Falz wrote, “It is hard for us not to remember our departed heroes.” “Never in a million years will we forget.” “Until they were shot at, maimed, and killed, innocent Nigerian civilians waved flags and sung.” To commemorate the occasion, he announced a procession of cars would pass through the tollgate, which had been the focal point of prior protests.

“Because we know their route, an automobile procession is the safest method for reducing police harassment,” he added.

Authorities have issued several cautions against new EndSARS protests in recent weeks, claiming that last year’s protests devolved into violence and pillaging.

According to Amnesty International, at least 56 people died across the country during the protests.

In and surrounding the demonstrations, authorities reported 51 citizens and 22 officers murdered, with 205 police stations and other facilities set ablaze or vandalized.

Several dozen protestors gathered outside the Lekki tollgate in February to demand justice for the crackdown’s victims. All of the demonstrators were detained.

On Twitter, lawyer Moe Odele urged any lawyers who attempted to represent those detained to “stand by tomorrow” for the memorial.

“They won’t be able to frighten us into silence,” Odele added.

Security personnel are anticipated to be deployed in large numbers in Lagos on Wednesday, particularly at the Lekki tollgate, where multiple police units have already been placed in recent nights, according to witnesses.