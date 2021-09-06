Nigerian troops raid bandit camps in the northwestern part of the country.

Security sources and villagers told AFP Monday that Nigerian troops, backed by gunships and fighter jets, are waging an offensive against abduction gangs in a northern state where the authorities have shut down telecom services.

The military operation and communications blackout in Zamfara state began after gunmen abducted more than 73 school pupils in the latest major kidnapping by heavily armed criminals known as bandits in the area.

After authorities imposed a telecommunications shutdown aimed at disrupting contacts and coordination between the gunmen, military jets launched air attacks on isolated gang sites and troops moved on Saturday.

A security source familiar with the operations said, “Several camps have been attacked, and a considerable number of bandits have been neutralized.”

“The bandits are feeling the heat and are in disarray as troops close in on them,” said the insider, who did not want to be named.

Since Saturday, bandit camps have been targeted by air and ground offensives, according to a second security source.

According to the sources, the operation proceeded for the third day on Monday, targeting bandit camps dotting Sububu woodland in Shinkafi district.

For years, the northwest and central parts of Nigeria have been plagued by tit-for-tat violence between local farmers and nomadic herders, whose conflicts over land and water have become increasingly violent.

The advent of criminal gangs, frequently with hundreds of members, has exacerbated the violence by raiding towns, stealing cattle, and kidnapping locals for ransom after plundering and destroying homes.

The bandits’ heavily-guarded camps dot the Rugu forest, which straddles the northern Nigerian states of Kaduna, Katsina Zamfara, and Niger, and are where their kidnap victims are typically held for weeks or months.

The gangs have recently increased their attacks on schools, abducting youngsters in order to extract money from officials and parents.

Bandits kidnapped 73 kids from a secondary school in Zamfara’s Maradun district on Wednesday. Since December, almost 1,000 students have been detained in similar raids, though the majority have been released after discussions.

Following a request from state officials, Nigeria’s telecom regulator ordered operators to shut down their towers in Zamfara state for two weeks on Friday.

The bandits were allegedly using phones to organize among themselves and obtain information on troop movements from informants in the surrounding areas, according to local authorities.

Due to the blockade, attempts to contact Zamfara officials were unsuccessful, and information on the military operation was scant.

A grains dealer from Shinkafi, Bube Altine, confirmed the military actions to AFP, claiming fighter jets had been flying over the area since Saturday.

"Soldiers are in the woods, and fighter jets have flown overhead, but