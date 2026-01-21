Nigerian Banker Dalu Ajene Takes Over as Standard Chartered Africa CEO

Standard Chartered has appointed Nigerian Dalu Ajene as its new Africa CEO, succeeding the retiring Kariuki Ngari, who will step down on April 16, 2026. Ajene, previously the CEO of Standard Chartered Nigeria, brings a wealth of experience from over 25 years in the banking sector, including navigating complex West African markets.

The appointment signals a shift in the bank’s strategy for Africa, with Ajene now tasked with overseeing operations across the continent, a responsibility that had been previously managed alongside Kenya by Ngari. Ajene will be instrumental in leading client relationships and driving business development across a diverse and often volatile market landscape, encompassing regions such as Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana.

Ngari’s Legacy and the Kenyan Transition

Ngari’s retirement marks the end of a significant chapter for Standard Chartered in Kenya, where he has led the bank since 2019. Under his leadership, the bank saw a dramatic shift towards digital banking, with more than 90% of its transactions now conducted online. Ngari’s efforts have been credited with positioning the bank as a more streamlined, digital-first institution, ready to face the challenges of a rapidly evolving financial environment.

To ensure continuity in Kenya, Standard Chartered has appointed Birju Sanghrajka as the new CEO of the Kenyan unit, pending regulatory approval. Sanghrajka, who currently leads the bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking division, has been with Standard Chartered since 2021 and is expected to carry forward the bank’s conservative but steady growth strategy.

Ajene, an alumnus of Dartmouth and Harvard, will now look to replicate his Nigerian success on a larger, pan-African stage. His leadership will be crucial as he works to harmonize the bank’s operations across various countries, each with its unique regulatory and economic challenges. This restructuring reflects Standard Chartered’s growing recognition of the need for dedicated focus on different regional markets to meet the demands of its diverse client base.

Ngari leaves behind a leaner, more digitally advanced bank, but one that is now setting its sights on Lagos for guidance as it navigates the complexities of Africa’s financial landscape.