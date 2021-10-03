Nigeria is attempting to revive the country’s ailing palm oil industry.

Micah Ojo, a Nigerian farmer, stands alongside heaps of dark red palm fruits ready to be crushed for their essence, hoping to profit from the government’s efforts to restore the country’s once-thriving palm oil industry.

His farm is one of the many small plantations strewn across southern Nigeria, where the government is significantly investing in the industry as part of its effort to diversify away from oil and create jobs.

Nigeria, which was formerly a significant producer, now imports from Indonesia and Malaysia, putting additional strain on its foreign exchange reserves, which have already been damaged by a drop in global crude oil prices and the pandemic.

The situation looks to be changing, as Nigeria’s central bank (CBN) is putting billions of naira into loans to help farmers and investors in the industry.

Several states, particularly southern Edo and Akwa Ibom, are reviving the industry by lining roadways with swathes of dark green palm trees and shuttered enterprises.

“Help is required. “It’s a capital-intensive business,” Ojo explained at his Edo farm. “We need the government to step in and help us.”

The palm oil industry has been chastised around the world for deforestation, the loss of communal land, and allegations of worker maltreatment on Southeast Asian farms.

However, cooking oil, which is used in meals and cosmetics, is a big business in Indonesia and Malaysia, and Africa has seen a lot of growth in recent years.

Supporters argue that it contributes to local employment creation and growth.

Nigeria is assisting operators in purchasing quality and up-to-date seedlings and establishing new plantations and mills through an agriculture loan scheme and other programs.

Three palm and rubber plantations are on about 33,000 hectares of land at Okomu Oil Palm Company in Edo state, partly supported by a 14-billion-naira ($34-million) loan.

“It has considerably aided us in expanding our footprints in the sector,” said Graham Hefer, the business’s managing director since 2007. Hefer is a South African CEO who has led the company since 2007.

However, logistical and infrastructure issues in Africa’s most populous nation are impeding growth that would allow the industry’s output to satisfy local demand, as they are in other industries.

“In Nigeria, the level-playing-field that people talk about is not level,” Hefer added, citing issues including a lack of roads, energy, multiple taxation, and port congestion as examples.

“We are actively asking the government to investigate these issues.”

Nigeria, the world’s fifth largest producer of palm oil, consumes about two million tonnes of the oil each year, about half of which is imported. Brief News from Washington Newsday.