Nigeria and Ghana are racing to be the first to join the digital currency race.

Nigeria and Ghana are racing to be the first African countries to adopt a central bank digital currency, hoping to capitalize on the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies in the region’s two major economies.

Both countries’ central banks have teamed with international financial technology companies to develop digital versions of their currencies, joining a worldwide train of countries that are investigating the idea.

Nigeria’s eNaira digital currency will go live on October 1, while Ghana will begin testing e-Cedi later this month.

Despite a restriction on banks conducting cryptocurrency transactions, Nigeria has seen a surge in the use of cryptocurrencies as people seek ways to avoid the weakening naira and counter high living costs and unemployment in Africa’s most populous country.

“Nigerians are investing in cryptocurrency as a way to store value and move money outside of the country,” said Ayodeji Ebo, head of retail investment at Chapel Hill Denham, a Lagos-based investment firm.

“The eNaira will be used for transactions.”

Following the rise of digital payments, cryptocurrency, and privately produced stablecoins, central banks throughout the world are looking into ways to make virtual money legal tender.

CBDCs backed by the central bank and cryptocurrency are both virtual currencies: CBDCs are issued and regulated by the central bank, while the latter is not.

Last year, China became the first major economy to test a digital currency. According to a CBDC tracker maintained by the American research group Atlantic Council, five countries have implemented digitized currencies since then.

While several African countries, such as Kenya, South Africa, and Rwanda, are looking into CBDCs, Nigeria and Ghana have already made significant progress.

The Bank of Ghana is collaborating with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) of Germany to test the e-Cedi. The program is part of a larger effort to digitally transform the country and its government.

G+D will deliver the technology, which will be put to the test with local banks, payment service providers, consumers, and others in a trial phase.

After more than three years of research into the digital currency, Nigeria chose Bitt Inc., a worldwide financial technology company, to establish the CBDC, dubbed “Project Giant.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria stated, “The CBN will rely on the company’s tested and proven digital currency experience, which is already in circulation in numerous Eastern Caribbean countries.”

The CBN will issue the new eNaira as legal tender, much like the present naira, and it will run on the Hyperledger Fabric Blockchain. The official exchange rate will also be followed.

Customers will be allowed to do so beginning October 1.