Nicaragua’s Power Couple: Ortega and Murillo

Nicaragua’s first couple, President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, are both in their seventies and show no indications of relinquishing power.

They declared their joint ticket to run for reelection on Monday, with Ortega seeking reelection for the fourth time.

After the 1979 revolution, former guerrilla leader Ortega, known as “el comandante” (the commander) for his iron-fisted dictatorship, originally held power for 11 years.

He has increasingly entrenched his power and removed any major opponents since his reelection in 2006, leading to claims of repression of dissent.

More than 30 opposition individuals, including former guerrilla comrades and seven possible presidential contenders, have been detained by the power couple ahead of November’s presidential election on allegations such as “undermining sovereignty.”

Murillo is no less redoubtable and her husband’s right-hand woman, despite the fact that some claim she wields genuine authority in the country. She is opulent, with a taste for poetry and art, and she is no less redoubtable and her husband’s right-hand woman.

Since her husband’s re-election, she has progressed through the party ranks to the point of joining him in an effective diarchy, earning the nickname “Companera Rosario.”

Ortega, 75, took power when his Sandinista rebels overthrew the Somoza family, which had ruled Nicaragua from 1937 until 1979.

Critics now accuse him of authoritarianism, corruption, and turning Nicaraguan politics into a family affair once again.

“In the end, we have a dictator, a caudillo (strongman) in Ortega… He hasn’t permitted any other candidates in his party, and now it appears that he won’t accept a president in Nicaragua who isn’t him,” Ortega biographer Fabian Medina told AFP.

After the revolution, Ortega led a left-wing Sandinista junta that received support from Cuba and the Soviet Union, and he was elected president in 1985.

However, with the economy in shambles, he lost the 1990 election.

He spent the next 17 years “ruling from below,” fomenting violent protests and negotiating changes with the government, with his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party in opposition.

He succeeded to reclaim the presidency in 2006, managing to gradually gain control of all state entities, the police, and the army.

He began social projects for the poor, backed by Venezuela’s deep oil reserves, under his ideological comrade Hugo Chavez, and many of them continue to support him.

He was, however, careful to maintain ties with Nicaragua’s wealthy economic families, which he hoped would ensure stability.

His congressional party managed the repeal of a constitutional provision in 2014.