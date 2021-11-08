Nicaragua’s Power Couple: Ortega and Murillo

President Daniel Ortega and Vice-President Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua’s first couple, are both in their 70s and have showed no willingness to lose their vice-like grasp on power.

Following a months-long campaign of political persecution, they romped to victory on Monday in an election that the US called a “sham.”

Over 30 opposition personalities have been jailed, including former guerrilla comrades and seven possible presidential candidates, on vague charges of endangering Nicaragua’s “sovereignty.”

After the 1979 revolution, former guerrilla leader Ortega, known as “el comandante” (the commander) for his iron-fisted reign, first held power for 11 years, including five years as president.

However, following his re-election in 2006, he has increasingly solidified his position and removed any potential challengers, prompting accusations of repression of dissent.

Murillo, who enjoys poetry and art, is no less formidable, and she is her husband’s right-hand lady, while others feel she is the ultimate authority behind the scenes.

Since her husband’s re-election, she has risen through the ranks of the party to the point of sharing control, earning the nickname “Companera Rosario.”

In a recent broadcast address, Ortega declared, “Here we have two presidents because we obey the 50:50 concept — in other words, here we have the co-president in Comrade Rosario.”

Ortega, 75, took power when his Sandinista rebels overthrew the Somoza family, which ruled Nicaragua from 1937 to 1979.

Critics now accuse him of authoritarianism, corruption, and making Nicaraguan politics a family affair.

“In the end, we have a dictator in Ortega, a caudillo (strongman)… he hasn’t allowed any other candidates in his party, and now it appears he won’t allow a president in Nicaragua who isn’t him,” Fabian Medina, author of an Ortega biography, told AFP.

After the revolution, Ortega led a left-wing Sandinista junta that received support from Cuba and the Soviet Union, and he was elected president in 1985.

However, with the economy in shambles, he lost the 1990 election.

He spent the following 17 years “governing from below,” fomenting violent protests and negotiating changes with the government while his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) was in opposition.

He began social projects for the poor, backed by Venezuela’s deep oil reserves and then under his ideological comrade Hugo Chavez. Many of the poor continue to support him.

However, by promising stability, he was able to maintain ties with Nicaragua’s wealthy economic families.

