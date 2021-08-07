Nicaragua’s election has ‘lost all credibility,’ according to the United States.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed Nicaragua’s November election had “lost all legitimacy,” accusing President Daniel Ortega of conducting an oppressive campaign to silence critics.

In an increasing political crackdown in Nicaragua, the country’s electoral council excluded the country’s biggest opposition party from the 2018 presidential elections on Friday.

“The United States sees the regime’s new undemocratic, authoritarian steps – motivated by Ortega’s fear of losing an election – as the ultimate blow to Nicaragua’s chances of holding a free and fair election later this year,” Blinken said in a statement.

“That electoral process has lost all legitimacy, including its final results.”

According to a court judgement, the Supreme Electoral Council barred the Citizen’s Alliance for Liberty (CXL) from voting in the November 7 elections by ordering the party’s “legal status” to be “cancelled.”

Ortega, who has been president since 2007, is running for a fourth term with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as his running mate.

Over the last two months, police have jailed at least 31 opposition figures, including seven possible presidential contenders.

They are charged with treason and endangering the country’s sovereignty under a statute passed in December that has been criticized as a way to keep opponents to Ortega at bay.

“President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo’s decision on August 6 to bar the only legitimate opposition party from running in the November elections demonstrates their determination to stay in power at all costs,” Blinken added.

When the United States backed armed opposition to his Sandinista movement, Ortega, a former left-wing guerrilla, ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990.

In 2007, he was re-elected president, and in 2014, he pushed through a constitutional reform that removed presidential term limits, allowing him to be in office indefinitely.

The Supreme Electoral Council has until August 9 to confirm or deny candidates presented by political parties and alliances.

Berenice Quezada, the CXL’s vice presidential candidate, was placed under house arrest without cause this week, according to the CXL.

The US stated on Friday that it would deny visas to another 50 Nicaraguans related to Ortega, bringing the total number of people subject to visa restrictions to over 100, including legislators and judges.

Ortega attempted to recast himself as a pragmatic businessman, but Western countries and the opposition fear he is increasingly becoming a dictator as he works to consolidate control.