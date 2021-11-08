Nicaragua’s Authoritarian Decline on a Timeline

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who was re-elected for a fourth term on Monday, has been repressing the opposition for months.

Since June, seven presidential candidates have been detained, prompting the United States and the European Union to label Ortega a dictator.

We take a look back at the former Sandinista leader’s descent into authoritarianism in Central America.

Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, was held under house arrest in June, kicking off a collection of future presidential challengers.

According to polls, Chamorro was the favorite to beat Ortega, just as her mother had done in 1990.

Six additional opposition presidential candidates have been arrested by Ortega’s regime in recent months for jeopardizing Nicaragua’s “sovereignty.”

All have been charged under a widely panned rule passed in December that was considered as a way to keep rivals out of the race and silence opponents ahead of the election.

Ortega has been urged by Brussels and Washington to free those detained and begin discussions with the opposition.

The arrests, according to Julie Chung, the top US diplomat for Latin America, “should remove any remaining questions about Ortega’s credentials as a dictator.”

Nicaragua was governed by the former revolutionary leader from 1979 to 1990. He returned to power in 2007 and has won four re-elections since then.

In August, the 75-year-old former communist guerrilla announced that his wife, Rosario Murillo, who has served as his vice president since 2017, would be his running mate once more.

Ortega has been accused of increasing authoritarianism, particularly in the aftermath of the savage repression of anti-government protests in 2018, which resulted in the deaths of over 320 people and the expulsion of over 100,000 others.

Demonstrators accused Ortega and Murillo of building a corrupt and nepotistic dictatorship as a result of the now-scrapped social security measures.

During the 2018 protests, the US slapped sanctions on Ortega’s government and close circle.

In a statement released on Sunday, US President Joe Biden stated that the outcome was “rigged” well before the “sham” election.

It imposed further penalties in June against three Nicaraguan officials, including the president’s daughter, accusing the regime of undermining democracy and abusing human rights.

Murillo, her son Juan Carlos, and six government officials were also sanctioned by the EU in August for “severe human rights abuses.”

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy leader, called Ortega a “dictator” who was conducting “fake” elections just days before the elections.