Nicaraguans go to the polls, with Ortega’s re-election all but assured.

Nicaragua’s presidential elections, dubbed a “sham” by the international world, began on Sunday under ring-of-steel security, with all credible contenders to long-term leader Daniel Ortega imprisoned or exiled.

Approximately 4.3 million Nicaraguans are eligible to vote in one of 13,459 ballot boxes strategically positioned across the poor Central American country, with polling stations manned by 30,000 police and military personnel.

The US labeled Nicaragua as a “cautionary tale” with a regime “bent to cling on to power at any cost” as Ortega, 75, prepared to seek a fourth consecutive term — his fifth overall.

“It will be evident that these elections have no legitimacy, that they are a fraud,” US State Department Central American Affairs Director Patrick Ventrell said on Thursday.

“We’re headed into a situation where there’s a dictatorship, and we’ll have to deal with it.”

Ortega is set to serve another five-year term with his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, 70, just over three years after enormous protests against his government and a violent crackdown that lost more than 300 lives.

Seven persons who had a legitimate shot at the presidency are among the 39 opposition politicians jailed by the government since June.

Ortega, the leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), is pitted against five opponents, all of whom are branded as regime stooges.

The poll is held without the presence of international observers, and most foreign journalists are barred from entering the country.

In August, the director of Nicaragua’s last opposition newspaper, La Prensa, was sentenced to prison, and Facebook revealed this week that it had shut down a government-run troll farm spewing anti-opposition propaganda.

Fear is competing with apathy among Nicaraguan voters during the repression. In this 6.5 million-strong country, voting is optional.

“There is no one for whom to vote. Daniel (Ortega) had it all figured out “At her home in Masaya, 35 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Managua, a 46-year-old woman told AFP.

She requested anonymity. “One is unable to communicate. You’re going to prison, “she stated

After the rebel overthrow of US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle, Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990 as a fiery Marxist.

After regaining power in 2007, Ortega has been re-elected three times, growing more autocratic and abolishing presidential term limits.

In a recent Cid-Gallup poll, two-thirds of respondents stated they would have voted for an opposition candidate on Sunday.

Cristiana was the clear favorite. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.